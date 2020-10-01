Copiah County deputies warn parents to ‘watch your young children’

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County Sheriff’s Office warned parents on Wednesday to watch their young children.
Deputies say two males in a vehicle approached a young girl in the area on more than one occasion.
The driver of the vehicle is described as a “heavy built black male with dreadlocks.” The second male is also described as a black male.
Deputies say they were in a light blue vehicle with a California license plate.
“Please watch your young children carefully as they are out playing in the yard,” the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
If you see this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 601-892-2023.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.