Consider This: State Flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anytime you are working with art or design, the results are very subjective. As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. As the State Flag Commission whittled the list of flag designs, the feedback on social media was as diverse as the flags themselves.
Some people loved the River Flag, others hated it. Some people loved one magnolia flag but disliked the others. At the end of the day, with several tweaks and a combination of designs, the commission settled on the New Magnolia flag, now called the In God We Trust flag.
Each part of the flag has significant meaning. The new Magnolia blossom represents our hospitality, sense of hope and rebirth, and forward progression. The circle of twenty stars represents Mississippi as the twentieth state of America.
The gold five-point star, stands alone at the top, representing the indigenous Native American tribes who were the first peoples of the land that would become Mississippi. The blue in the main field echoes the blue of the American flag, representing vigilance, justice, and perseverance, while the bands of red represent hardiness and valor.
The gold lines and the gold stamen of the New Magnolia are a nod to the rich cultural history of Mississippi, specifically the visual arts, literature, music and performing arts that originate in our state. This flag is, without a doubt, uniquely Mississippi.
Seeing the new flag flying at the Old State Capitol, you quickly realize how impressive it is when hoisted on a flagpole. With such a striking design, no doubt this flag will be flown proudly across our state, displayed on caps, shirts, cars, trucks, signs and everything imaginable.
In less than five weeks, you get to determine if this flag becomes our new state flag. Mississippians should vote for this flag. It reflects who we are, it instills pride in being a Mississippian and will serve as a welcoming image to all as we begin a new chapter for our state.
