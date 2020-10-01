Atmos Energy donates $160k across Miss. to help childhood hunger

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seventeen Mississippi organizations received donations from Atmos Energy as part of their Hunger Action Month.
The company donated $2 million to help feed school children, with $161,000 of that going to Mississippi organizations.
“Hunger affects children in every community we serve. Our kids are starting school on an empty stomach, which impacts their ability to focus and learn,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during, and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well.”
The money went to these Mississippi programs:
- Salvation Army $24,000
- Extra Table $20,000
- Jackson Public School District $15,000
- Operation Shoestring $15,000
- Friends of Children’s Hospital $15,000
- Kosciusko Schools $15,000
- Junior Auxiliary Columbus $10,000
- Amory Kiwanis Club $7,000
- Cleveland School District $7,000
- Pinelake Church $7,000
- Together Ministry Center $7,000
- United Way of the Capital Area $5,000
- Junior Auxiliary Tupelo $5,000
- Boys and Girls Club MVSU $5,000
- Peyton’s House $5,000
- Holmes County Consolidated School Child Nutrition Department $5,000
- Our Daily Bread $1,000
