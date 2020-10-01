Another teacher in Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parents of some students in Clinton Public Schools have received the unpleasant news that their children might have been exposed to COVID-19.
Superintendent Tim Martin announced today that a teacher at Northside Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
In response, the district contacted parents of students in the classes that have been affected. Clinton also brought on Prewitt Contracting Services to do a deep cleaning of the school Wednesday evening.
Last week, a teacher at Lovett Elementary School also tested positive. The district returned to a traditional learning method on September 21.
This case represents the 13th positive case in the district since school began.
The school did not say how many parents had been contacted or how many students had been exposed.
District officials say they are following all state guidelines.
Between the start of school and September 25, 940 teachers and staff members and 1,836 students at schools across the state have tested positive for the virus, and 448 teachers and 4,601 students have been quarantined, according to Mississippi State Department of Health stats.
