Woman identifed in Cedars of Lebanon Road shooting
Crime scene on Cedars of Lebanon Road (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | September 26, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 12:33 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department identified the woman killed in a shooting that happened on Cedars of Lebanon Road on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Takieia Sutton.

A man from a nearby business said he came to work that morning and saw several police cars. He told 3 on Your Side that a woman was shot in the head.

Police said that based on surveillance footage, Sutton and an unknown man arrived together in a light-colored SUV minutes prior to the incident.

The suspect drove away, leaving the victim in a parking lot. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be an earlier model Dodge SUV with a dark-colored or soiled front wheel.

Investigators say they are working on several leads.

Anyone with info, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

