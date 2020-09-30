Woman identifed in Cedars of Lebanon Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department identified the woman killed in a shooting that happened on Cedars of Lebanon Road on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Takieia Sutton.
A man from a nearby business said he came to work that morning and saw several police cars. He told 3 on Your Side that a woman was shot in the head.
Police said that based on surveillance footage, Sutton and an unknown man arrived together in a light-colored SUV minutes prior to the incident.
The suspect drove away, leaving the victim in a parking lot. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be an earlier model Dodge SUV with a dark-colored or soiled front wheel.
Investigators say they are working on several leads.
Anyone with info, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
