‘Well, the debate was awful': Mississippi politicians react to Trump/Biden showdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Politicians from across Mississippi are reacting to Tuesday night’s debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.
Sen. Chris McDaniel shared his opinion on Facebook Wednesday morning, simply stating, “Well, the debate was awful.”
The debate, which was the first of three, received widespread criticism with even moderator Chris Wallace, who also received blowback for his performance, calling it “a terrible missed opportunity.”
But while McDaniel was critical of the debate, he did add that “one candidate is backed by people who want to preserve and strengthen the American experiment￼￼￼￼￼; the other is supported by those who desire to radically erase and transform it.”
Gov. Tate Reeves had a similar sentiment, stating that, “Joe Biden is in denial about the threat of left-wing violence” and that he worries “about what would happen with a president who turns a blind eye to the riots and burning in the streets. Law and order!”
Rep. Bennie Thompson also weighed in, saying that “Donald Trump and his lack of manners was on full display" and stating, “Remember, Senate Republicans had a chance to remove this clown from office.”
The two participants have also spoken about Tuesday night’s showdown. Trump called it “fun” while Biden called it “a national embarrassment.”
The next debate, which will be between Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, is scheduled for October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
