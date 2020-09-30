50 percent of Brookhaven HS football team quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Half of the Brookhaven High School football team has been quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Tucker Peavey, said that 50 percent of the team was quarantined on Tuesday.
“We wanted to make sure everyone is protected,” Peavey said.
The reduction in the team’s numbers did require one football game to be rescheduled and another canceled.
The Brookhaven High School vs Laurel High School’s game, which was set for October 2, has been rescheduled to October 23.
The Brookhaven High School Football game against Ridgeland High School set for October 9 has been canceled.
