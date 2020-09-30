Man dead after fatal shooting on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a fatal shooting on Wednesday morning, Jackson Police confirm.
The shooting happened at the Eagle gas station on Capitol street.
Police say the man was shot multiple times following an altercation with an ex-girlfriend and another man.
Police have multiple people detained for questioning. It’s unclear if they will face charges.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It’s the second fatal shooting that occurred within an hour in Jackson. Thirty minutes before, a man was shot and killed on Roland Avenue.
