Man dead after crash in Hinds County

Man dead after crash in Hinds County
(Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Justin Dixon | September 30, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 11:49 AM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a crash in Hinds County on Tuesday evening, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Old Highway 3 just after 5:40 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Grant Nations of Brookhaven.

Troopers say Nations was traveling north on Highway 27 when he tried to drive past another vehicle.

It is reported that Nations collided with a Ford F-350 traveling south on the highway. He died from his injuries in the crash.

MHP says the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.