Man dead after crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a crash in Hinds County on Tuesday evening, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The incident happened on Old Highway 3 just after 5:40 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Grant Nations of Brookhaven.
Troopers say Nations was traveling north on Highway 27 when he tried to drive past another vehicle.
It is reported that Nations collided with a Ford F-350 traveling south on the highway. He died from his injuries in the crash.
MHP says the crash is under investigation.
