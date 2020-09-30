Kosciusko High football player in critical condition with COVID-19

“Our teachers and staff continue to work diligently to provide the best education for our students while maintaining the safest conditions possible. We are following all safety procedures including masks for all students and staff, disinfecting classrooms, as well as social distancing guidelines. Students have been issued Chromebooks for virtual learning, as well as needed hotspots for WiFi. The faculty and staff of the Kosciusko School District have gone above and beyond the call of duty to continue to provide an excellent education. Henry Coats, principal of Kosciusko High, would like to commend his staff for their hard work during this transition. We are committed to doing all that we can to keep the students and staff safe, while providing the tradition of excellence expected in Kosciusko.”