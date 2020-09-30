Kosciusko High football player in critical condition with COVID-19

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Kosciusko High School football player contracts the coronavirus and is now hospitalized in a fight against the respiratory illness.
His disease and others at the school have prompted officials to temporarily end in classroom learning.
Kosciusko High School is rallying around freshman Cam Smith who is in critical condition battling COVID-19 at Blair Batson Children’s Hospital.
Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey said Cam was recently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
“According to Cam’s mother, improvements are being made daily and he is on the road to recovery,” said Ellzey in a statement.
Cam is a member of the football team and band but had not been in school for at least three weeks.
The 14 year old was diagnosed with the virus and did not play in the last two football games.
Kosciusko Football posted on Twitter asking for prayers for Cam, and people across the country responded.
The superintendent reports three other students at the school have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 10 days.
“Carolyn Stevens, a member of our teaching family at Kosciusko High School, also tested positive. According to Mrs. Stevens' husband, she is currently hospitalized in serious condition and is on a ventilator,” added Ellzey. " Both families would appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers".
Monday, Kosciusko High School went to virtual learning for two weeks.
More than 400 students were attending in person classes on the campus.
Nearly 200 students were already participating in virtual learning.
All extracurricular high school activities will be canceled during this two week period.
The superintendent released this statement:
“Our teachers and staff continue to work diligently to provide the best education for our students while maintaining the safest conditions possible. We are following all safety procedures including masks for all students and staff, disinfecting classrooms, as well as social distancing guidelines. Students have been issued Chromebooks for virtual learning, as well as needed hotspots for WiFi. The faculty and staff of the Kosciusko School District have gone above and beyond the call of duty to continue to provide an excellent education. Henry Coats, principal of Kosciusko High, would like to commend his staff for their hard work during this transition. We are committed to doing all that we can to keep the students and staff safe, while providing the tradition of excellence expected in Kosciusko.”
