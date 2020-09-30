Johnny Williams, 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Johnny Williams, a 20-year-old man, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
A tweet from the Jackson Police Department said the shooting took place in the 200 block of Segura Avenue just before noon.
The department says the victim -- later identified by Grisham-Stewart as Williams -- was taken to an undisclosed hospital and pronounced dead on arrival from multiple gunshot wounds.
JPD’s tweet also said another man -- not yet identified -- was also wounded and his condition has stabilized.
Police have not made any arrests in the case nor determined a motive.
