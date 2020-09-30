Jackson brings on program manager to help address water billing issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Dallas-based firm has been brought on to help the city of Jackson sort through its water billing problems.
At a special meeting on September 30, the Jackson City Council approved hiring the PREO Group LLC to help draw up plans to “address all of the known, outstanding issues with the utility billing system.”
The contract is for approximately $350,000, and was approved on a 5-1 vote. The lone dissenting vote came from Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, who said the work should be done in-house.
“I’m against spending that much when we have a hollowed out public works department,” he said. “That money would be well spent bringing in two to three qualified engineers who would eight to five for the city of Jackson.”
The firm is expected to help Jackson address the numerous issues associated with its water billing system, which was overhauled several years ago as part of a $90 million energy performance contract with Siemens.
“One of the big complaints about doing the Siemens contract was that we had no program manager,” said Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester. “This will be an independent manager.”
PREO is expected to bring in a senior project manager, who will make $205 an hour, and a project manager, who will be paid $186.50 an hour. Both also will be reimbursed for travel, incidentals and other personal expenses related to their work with the city, council documents say.
Duties will include developing and reviewing options for the replacement of the city’s current billing software and meter data management system, as well as developing plans to address the city’s current residential and commercial water meter infrastructure.
The firm will then work to help the city hire the necessary contractors needed to implement the plan, and manage any work once it gets under way.
The contract will be in place for 12 months, Priester said.
Earlier this year, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that it had settled its lawsuit with the Siemens corporation for roughly $90 million.
Siemens previously was brought on in 2013 to completely overhaul the city’s billing system.
Work included replacing some 60,000 to 65,000 water meters across the city, creating and installing new software in the water/sewer billing office, and installing a communications network that would allow meters to communicate with the billing office.
Siemens wrapped up work in 2015, but headaches have ensued. Due to problems with the meters and with equipment in the field, some customers have reported receiving bills that are too high, while others have failed to receive statements at all. At any given time, as many as 10,000 Jackson water customers are not receiving statements.
The city has already spent millions to address the problem, including bringing on contractors to help correct “stranded” accounts, and moving its billing software from city servers to a cloud-based service. Jackson also has offered flat-rate billing, to ensure customers receive regular bills.
Officials with the mayor’s office were not immediately available for comment.
