Hinds Co. officials announce sudden passing of District 3 Election Commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - District 3 Election Commissioner Wayne McDaniels has died.
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced his passing Wednesday night.
They said that Mr. McDaniels was transported to a local hospital earlier this afternoon where he was pronounced dead.
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and the Hinds County Election Commission said in a release:
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the McDaniels family and the entire Hinds County community. Mr. McDaniels was a dedicated public servant and an actively engaged member of our community for many years. He will be greatly missed.”
