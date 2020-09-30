Hinds Co. officials announce sudden passing of District 3 Election Commissioner

Hinds Co. officials announce sudden passing of District 3 Election Commissioner
Wayne McDaniel (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | September 30, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 9:16 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - District 3 Election Commissioner Wayne McDaniels has died.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced his passing Wednesday night.

They said that Mr. McDaniels was transported to a local hospital earlier this afternoon where he was pronounced dead.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and the Hinds County Election Commission said in a release:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the McDaniels family and the entire Hinds County community. Mr. McDaniels was a dedicated public servant and an actively engaged member of our community for many years. He will be greatly missed.”

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.