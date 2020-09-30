First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday

After a cool start, temperatures have warmed to near 80° for the afternoon hours under sunny skies. We’ll stay clear through the evening as temperatures quickly drop into the 60s and 70s for any plans you may have.
We’ll start in the mid 50s Thursday morning and lift to near 80° again tomorrow afternoon before our next cold front swings through. This won’t bring us any rain or cloud cover, just another push of cooler temperatures!
Morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s will be here for Friday and Saturday and highs will only be topping out in the low 70s. No rain is in the forecast for this time period!
Yet another cold front will be moving into the region by the end of the weekend and could spark a shower or two in our central and northern counties Sunday afternoon/evening, but most of us will end up staying dry. There are still some model differences in terms of the temperatures that follow behind that front, so stay tuned for frequent forecast updates! Fortunately that disturbance in the Caribbean that has a good chance of tropical formation in the next few days won’t bring any local impacts through the 7-day forecast.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.