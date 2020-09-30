First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday

Yet another cold front will be moving into the region by the end of the weekend and could spark a shower or two in our central and northern counties Sunday afternoon/evening, but most of us will end up staying dry. There are still some model differences in terms of the temperatures that follow behind that front, so stay tuned for frequent forecast updates! Fortunately that disturbance in the Caribbean that has a good chance of tropical formation in the next few days won’t bring any local impacts through the 7-day forecast.