Federal help offered to fight Jackson violent crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson city leaders are now reaching out to the federal government for help in reducing violent crime in the Capitol City.
They’re hoping a program used to reduce crime in other states will work here as well.
Operation Legend has been used in cities like Chicago and Kansas City to stop escalating crime.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said, “I’m willing to sit down with anyone who wants to make Jackson better and wants to make our citizens safer.”
Hurst believes federal agents working with Jackson police through Operation Legend could slow violent crime and make the streets safer.
“The statistics are incredible they lowered violent crime they really impacted communities positively and if we could get some type of help like that for the City of Jackson. I think it would go along way. Especially considering how depleted in defunded our Police Department is in JPD,” Mike Hurst.
Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote has had conversations with US Attorney Hurst about implementing the program here.
So far, attempts to get the Mayor and other council members on board for the joint crimefighting operation have gone nowhere.
Ashby Foote said, “The opportunity to have Operation Legend force coming to Jackson and help us with police presence would I think help bring down the crime rate. I’m really encouraging my fellow council members in the administration to consider that as an option that we can see.”
Mike Hurst said, “I hate that the council members have not been able to move on that yet but I am always hopeful that they will do the right thing and we can bring additional resources from the Department of Justice to the City of Jackson.”
Foote says he’s concerned for residents safety with the homicide rate increasing by 45 percent.
He says JPD doesn’t have the manpower to keep up.
This is now the deadliest year recorded in Jackson’s history.
We’ve had 95 homicides.
The previous record 92 in 1995.
