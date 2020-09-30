Deion Sanders, OOFOS donate shoes to Jackson teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Teachers at Blackburn Middle School in Jackson were treated to new shoes courtesy of Coach Prime.
Deion Sanders, the new head coach of Jackson State University, partnered with OOFOS footwear to say thank you to local teachers.
Sanders, a pro football hall of famer, is also an OOFOS brand ambassador.
“This is a great opportunity to show teachers our appreciation for them and also an opportunity to build on the relationship and the partnership that we’re going to have with Jackson State University and the different organizations, so that our kids can benefit from more as well,” Principal Marvin Grayer said.
Blackburn Middle is one of 25 schools across the country receiving more than 3,000 pairs of shoes through the program donations.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.