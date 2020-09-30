City of Jackson’s mask mandate unaffected by Gov. Reeves' latest executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s mask mandate is unaffected by Gov. Tate Reeves' latest executive order, says Public Information Officer Meagan Gosa.
This following Gov. Reeves' decision to allow the statewide mask mandate to expire. Masks will still be required at schools and close contact businesses such as salons and barbershops.
“Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s Sixth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order is still in effect for the Capital City, Jackson,” Gosa noted Wednesday afternoon. “It is not rendered suspended or unenforceable by the Governor’s latest Executive Order – No. 1525.”
Gov. Reeves' executive order relaxes other restrictions too, allowing football games and other K-12 extracurricular events to expand to 50 percent capacity. It also limits group gatherings to 20 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
In addition to the mask mandate, Lumumba’s current Stay Safe order follows a “20/50” rule, which does include parks and limits inside gatherings to no more than 20 people with appropriate social distancing. There can be no more than 50 people at outside gatherings with appropriate social distancing.
This order went into effect Thursday, August 27.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.