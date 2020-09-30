City considering striking panhandling rules

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s panhandling ordinances could soon be off the books, following pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union to repeal them.
Even so, city leaders are planning a new strategy to tackle the panhandling problem, including working to make more mental health services available to those in need and cracking down on some hotels that serve as “bases of operation” for solicitors.
Panhandling has been a problem across the city for months. It is especially apparent at major intersections along the I-55 North corridor.
Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester said solving that problem could be found in cracking down on hotels and motels along the interstate that contribute to it.
“There are hotels that are solid operations that invest in security,” he said. “We want to crack down on the ones that are havens for crime. You can’t be a bad business citizen."
Details still had to be worked out, but he said any effort would include a focus on crime prevention, cleanliness and code enforcement.
He said elements of the plan also could include making investments to help responsible hotel owners improve business.
While Jackson is working out those plans, the council is considering amending two sections of city code to remove what the ACLU calls “unconstitutional language."
The proposed changes were introduced at the council’s September 29 meeting.
The measures will not be voted on at least until the October 13 meeting, city officials say.
“We’ve received letters from the ACLU threatening lawsuits regarding the matter,” Deputy City Attorney James Anderson told the council. “We think the most appropriate thing is to make our ordinance(s) match the law of the land.”
Anderson mentioned a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which struck down an Arizona town’s rule prohibiting the display of outdoor signs without a permit. The high court opined that the rules violated the First Amendment.
Since then, that case has been cited by activists and other courts in striking down panhandling laws across the country, according to WABE in Atlanta.
Rules up for repeal include Chapter 94 of Jackson’s code of ordinances, which deals with “peddlers and solicitors,” and section 118-480, which deals with “pedestrians soliciting business or contributions from occupants of vehicles.”
The latter goes on to state that “no person shall stand in a street or any portion of a street for the purpose of soliciting employment, business or contributions of any kind for any purpose from the occupant of any vehicle.”
Under the codes, panhandlers could be arrested and charged with misdemeanors.
According to the ACLU, both rules violate individuals' free speech rights.
“Asking for money peacefully in a public place is protected under the First Amendment,” said Joshua Tom, legal director for ACLU Mississippi. “Panhandling laws such as the ones that exist in Jackson have been found unconstitutional by the courts nearly 100 percent (of the time).”
Even if those rules are repealed, City Attorney Tim Howard said police officers can still arrest individuals for obstructing traffic, an activity prohibited under Mississippi statute.
The ACLU, though, recommends a more comprehensive approach to address the root problem of homelessness, rather than punish the homeless themselves.
“Cities across the country use police engagement and collaboration with other actors, like the courts, social services and addiction counselors,” Tom said. “They have strategies using all of these resources so they can get at the root of homelessness.”
If the laws are repealed, Jackson would join eight other municipalities in the state that have done away with the panhandling rules, also in response to the ACLU.
A copy of the proposed changes can be seen below, pages 215-218.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.