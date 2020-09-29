Vicksburg woman receives $150,000 bond after being found with fentanyl, meth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman has been arrested after being found with illegal drugs.
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, an officer stopped a vehicle for reckless driving on Highway 61 South near Pemberton Square Boulevard.
After receiving consent to search the car, officers discovered Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
The driver, Hannah Brand, 19, of Vicksburg, was arrested on one count of Possession of Fentanyl and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.
Brand appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, where her bond was set at $150,000 and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
