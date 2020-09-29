Trump’s team wants to check Biden for electronic earpiece before tonight’s debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump’s campaign team wants to check Joe Biden for any electronic earpieces before Tuesday night’s debate.
According to an official statement from the Trump campaign, both teams had agreed to this inspection but today Biden’s team "abruptly reversed themselves and declined.”
Trump’s team also alleges that Biden’s “handlers” have asked for “multiple breaks” during the debate which they say Trump “doesn’t need, so we have rejected that request.”
But, according to Washington Post reporter Matt Viser, Biden’s campaign stated that “of course” he is not wearing an earpiece and that they never asked for any breaks during the debate.
“On top of the refusal to take a drug test, it seems pretty obvious that the Biden team is looking for any safety net they can find in the hours leading us to the debate,” the statement reads.
The president has repeatedly asked for Biden to take a drug test before the debates, inferring that Biden uses a performance enhancer.
Trump recently tweeted that “[Biden’s] Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”
