Taskforce launched to remove homeless people, vagrants from Hinds County streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are taking a stance against loitering in the metro.
Monday a new program was launched that aims to get people off the streets.
On any given day you can find people in the road on Countyline Road panhandling for money.
County leaders say that has become a safety issue for those begging for money and for the people giving it to them.
Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie announced the launching of the Operation Safe Corners taskforce.
It’s a joint effort between the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson Police.
They are responding to some of these high traffic areas with vagrants, providing them with information on resources such as shelters and soup kitchens.
They’re also giving them gift bags with toiletries and hygiene items masks and even food gift cards.
Those behind the effort say they’ve received calls from citizens who say they are scared to stop at red lights out of fear someone will approach their car.
Supervisor Credell Calhoun said, “We hope that we can get these people off of these corners because so many of our citizens are afraid to drive in those areas.”
County leaders are also asking citizens not to give panhandlers money.
They say they believe that many times your donations go to drugs and alcohol and may possibly lead to other crimes in the area.
