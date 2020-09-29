Sen. Hyde-Smith to meet with Amy Coney Barrett tomorrow afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has announced that she will be meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday afternoon.
Hyde-Smith has said of the Supreme Court nominee, “I believe President Trump has chosen a qualified conservative jurist who, if confirmed, will bring an important perspective to the Court.”
A number of Senate Democrats, including Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, have refused to meet with Coney Barrett, calling the entire process illegitimate.
This after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away September 18, said it was her “most fervent wish” that her seat not be filled until the next president was installed.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has also refused to meet with the judge, said her conservative views on issues such as abortion and heath care are “far outside” the mainstream.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have praised her, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stating he was “even more convinced” of the pick after their meeting.
Coney Barrett’s confirmation process will begin on October 12.
