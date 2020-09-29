Second person arrested in connection to body found in Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a man found dead in the Pascagoula River.
Taylor Allan Carpenter, 23, of Escatawpa was arrested Tuesday morning by Jackson County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of accessory after the fact to capital murder.
Joseph Paul McLeod, 33, was arrested Sept. 24 and is charged with capital murder.
Carpenter’s and McLeod’s charges stem from a body found floating in the Pascagoula River Sept. 22 near Roy Cumbest Bridge. Dustin Suttles, 29, was later identified as the victim.
An autopsy was performed Thursday morning, and according to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the preliminary results show Suttles was the victim of a homicide.
Carpenter and McLeod are held in the Jackson County jail. Ezell said other arrests are expected in this case.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.