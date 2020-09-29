Piney Woods School raising money to help students afford enrollment

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Piney Woods School is partnering with the Woodson Center for a virtual fundraising event that will allow the school to provide scholarships and tuition assistance to up to 200 students.
The boarding school currently cannot financially support all students who qualify for acceptance into its programs. Right now, only 100 students are enrolled, but the campus can accommodate 300. The school’s president Will Crossley said, “No student should be denied a Piney Woods education because of a family’s limited financial circumstances.”
A virtual fundraiser will be held Wednesday, September 30 at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.
The Woodson Center and its partners will provide 100 percent in matching funds for all donations up to $500,000.
