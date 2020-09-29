MSU’s win over LSU was the most-watched college football game of the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - SEC football is back and in a big way!
According to CBS Sports, last weekend’s MSU vs. LSU game was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network.
The game, which was head coach Mike Leach’s first with the Bulldogs, drew in over 4.4 million viewers with the peak reaching 6 millions viewers.
Mississippi State would defeat the Tigers 44-34, sending the Bulldogs to rank No. 14 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25.
