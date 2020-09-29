McComb man arrested, charged with killing infant daughter

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A McComb father faces murder charges for the death of his infant daughter.
McComb Police Department says they were called to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue on September 21 after a mother found her 11-month-old unresponsive after coming home from work.
The girl, Janiyah Chambers, was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.
After investigating, McComb Police charged Vantrease Frazier, the girl’s father, with murder.
Police say Janiyah’s brother, Bralyn Blunt, died in a similar manner in May 2019. That boy was also left under the care of Frazier. That case remains under investigation.
