Jackson councilman urges city to seek federal help to fight crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote is urging the city to seek federal help to address its spike in violent crime.
Through September 27, Foote said the capital city has experienced a 48 percent increase in overall violent crime, including a 217.8 percent increase in carjackings and a 44.4 percent increase in homicides.
“I think that qualifies as a crisis. We should seek assistance from the federal government, who has more money than we will ever have and more manpower than we have,” he said. “We need to seek assistance to address this, otherwise, we’re derelict in our duties.”
He pointed to the shortage of officers in the police department as a need for the help and that he and other council members had been in approached by U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst about federal options to address the problem.
One option could come in the form of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) “Operation Legend” program.
Hurst reached out to members of the city council a couple of weeks ago to discuss the program and how it would work.
“It’s been deployed in numerous cities across the country. They have lowered violent crime ... (and have) really impacted communities positively,” Hurst said. “If we could get some help like that for the city of Jackson it could go a long way.”
Like Foote, Hurst pointed to the shortage of police officers, as well as the “Blue Flu" that occurred on September 29. That morning, between 15 and 20 officers called in to protest police pay. The city recently raised pay rates for new recruits, but not those currently on staff.
Foote would welcome “Operation Legend” in Jackson, describing the city’s crime problem as a “crisis situation.”
Since January, cases of aggravated assault have risen by 57.9 percent, while armed robberies of individuals have increased by 15.2 percent. Armed business burglaries, on the other hand, have fallen 35.3 percent, stats provided by Foote show.
“We have a crisis situation with crime and violent crime in the city,” he said. “What do you do when you’re short 100 officers and are half strength (in investigations)?”
Other council members, though, say they want more a more sustainable solution to address the spike in numbers.
“We don’t need people to come in and do an operation and are gone,” said Ward Five Councilman Charles Tillman. “They need to come in, sit down with the mayor, council members and police department and write a proposal.”
Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said the council would “not delay looking into” Hurst’s proposal but said there needs to be a “thorough discussion with the chief and the mayor about what his would look like for us.”
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, on the other hand, questioned the sincerity of Hurst’s efforts, adding that Hurst had spoken to several council members but not him.
“The one person he has not reached out to is the mayor of the city of Jackson, in spite of the fact that I’ve had several discussions with him over time,” he said.
Hurst told WLBT’s Therese Apel that he had reached out the mayor but the two hadn’t been able to connect. “The last voice mail was left with the mayor, so I’m waiting on his phone call.”
The U.S. attorney said he would also be willing to sit down with city officials to discuss how best to use federal resources in the city.
Said Hurst, “I’m willing to sit down with anyone who wants to make Jackson better.”
For his part, Lumumba said that rather than having federal officers, such as ATF and FBI agents, sent to the city, he would like to Jackson to receive additional resources to help individuals with mental health concerns.
He would also like federal funds to “fully on-board” a violence interruption program in the city.
Violence interrupter programs are designed to address the factors that contribute to crime prior to a crime being committed.
Similar programs are being looked at across the country in the wake of protests against police brutality.
One of those programs, for instance, was implemented in Dallas in early September, according to the NBC affiliate there.
That program was recommended by the Dallas mayor’s "Safer Communities Task Force … as one of four approaches the city could take to reduce the high rate of violent crime in the city aside from the work of police, the NBCDFW website states.
