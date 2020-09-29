First Alert Forecast: Fall arrives as we approach October

TUESDAY: Clouds may linger around to start the day with a few isolated showers early – giving way to sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will only manage the upper 60s and lower 70s amid a breezy north flow in the wake of the cold front. Skies will stay clear overnight in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will prevail through mid-week with high pressure over the region. Expect temperatures to quickly rebound from the upper 40s and lower 50s in the morning to the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will begin to moderate - only dropping in the middle to upper 50s overnight – still quite comfortable.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will moderate through mid-week, back into the 70s to near 80 by Thursday. Yet another, mainly dry, cold front will sweep through late Thursday into Friday, taking highs back into the lower to middle 70s by the upcoming weekend – all amid sunny to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the generally in 50s, cooler than average for early October.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
