Federal operation in South Mississippi adds to Project Eject success

Over the past year, under the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Project EJECT and led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner, the ATF, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and others have focused investigations on career criminal offenders, armed narcotics traffickers, and documented gang members in and around Hattiesburg and throughout Forrest County. These investigations involved controlled purchases of illegal narcotics, targeted follow ups and interviews driven by and based upon intelligence and evidence gathered, and coordination amongst prosecutors and officers to prioritize and marshal resources towards the worst criminal offenders throughout the Pine Belt.