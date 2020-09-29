Drive-thru flu shots available through December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With flu season approaching and a pandemic still spreading, now is a good time to get a flu vaccine.
The VA hospital in Jackson is offering free flu shots to the public for the next several months.
It’s a drive-thru shot, so you won’t need to leave your vehicle.
The drive-thru flu clinic is from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the VA Medical Center on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
Health experts are encouraging people to get flu shots this year to keep hospitalizations.
Experts say hospitals do not need the extra burden considering the pandemic.
October is the best month to get a flu shot so you’re protected over the worst of the season.
The drive-thru clinic will be open through December 17.
