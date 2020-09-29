Child killed in Vicksburg house fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was killed in a house fire in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning, Vicksburg Daily News reports.
The fire sparked around 1 a.m. at a home on Halls Ferry Road.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says two people were able to escape the building. Two deputies and a neighbor tried to rush in and save the child who was trapped inside, but were unable to.
The child’s identity has not been revealed as authorities work to notify loved ones.
Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
