Black Lives Matter, students hold protest at West Jones

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a dozen people, including representatives of Black Lives Matter-Mississippi, gathered at West Jones High School Tuesday morning to speak out against alleged racism at the school.
The group, which included about 10 students from the school, carried “Black Lives Matter” signs and protested peacefully outside the front entrance for about an hour-and-a-half.
This comes after private messages containing racial slurs made by a student were made public on social media by another student. The protesters say they also want something done about alleged racist comments made by students at the school.
“I just feel like [administrators] need to start doing something about all these racial slurs that these kids are using here and they don’t do nothing about them when we tell them,” said Aaliyah Jordan, a senior at West Jones High School.
“This is being done on behalf of the students. They want to voice their concerns, and stand up for what is right, because of racial epithets that were said by one of their student peers, and they want answers,” said Reginald Virgil, president of Black Lives Matter-Mississippi.
On Friday, Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker said the district was investigating after private messages containing “very derogatory and racially insensitive language” made by a West Jones student were made public on social media by another student.
WDAM asked Parker about the protest Tuesday and if any students who participated would face any discipline. He released the following statement:
