Biden gets Nobel Peace Prize nomination, Trump receives his 3rd

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Joe Biden has received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by a member of the British Parliament.
“When others have resorted to violent solutions, [Biden] has argued that the best force is the force of argument,” Chris Bryant told an English paper Tuesday. “Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”
President Donald Trump has also received a nomination for the prize by a group of Australian law professors. They said they did this due to his foreign policy, calling it “something extraordinary.”
This marks Trump’s third Nobel Peace Prize nomination this year, the first from a member of the Norwegian Parliament and the other from a Swedish Parliament member.
The president marked the occasion by retweeting the announcement of his third nomination, adding, “Might as well mention this because it will never be reported by the Lamestream Media!”
