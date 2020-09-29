Arkansas school superintendent dies from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas school superintendent has died from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
The Atkins School District announced that Superintendent Jody Jenkins died Tuesday morning due to complications from COVID-19.
Jenkins announced on Sept. 13 that he had tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized for the past several days.
Classes resumed in Arkansas last month and the state on Monday said there are 717 active cases in its public schools.
Jenkins’s daughter Jackie Moore spoke to content partner KNWA Tuesday and said Jenkins didn’t take his job as superintendent lightly.
She added that he tried to bond with each student.
“A really great relationship with the students, he really loved eating lunch with the students, he definitely viewed his job as ministry,” Moore said. “He was a believer, he loves Jesus and he did one of the best jobs of anyone that I know of loving people around him.”
Other school districts across the state took to social media to share their condolences.
“It’s been overwhelming how the community have come around and made sure that we know they’re praying for us, they love us.”
The state is requiring schools to offer in-person classes five days a week, though they can also offer virtual or hybrid options.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.