Alzheimer’s Disease: What it is, and preventative steps you can take

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week we talked with Adina Welker, Coordinator of The Longest Day, to discuss Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s a progressive and fatal neurological disorder, and the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.
Many lifestyle factors may contribute to the prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease, including getting exercise, quitting smoking, and eating a Mediterranean diet.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.