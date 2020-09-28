Virtual town halls to renovate city' decades-old planning process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson is hosting a series of town hall meetings beginning Monday.
It’s part of the Connect JXN program. City leaders are working to develop the city’s next comprehensive plan and they want to hear from residents.
The plan includes land use, zoning decisions, transportation plans, maps, and policy recommendations.
During a series of town hall meetings over the next year, Jackson residents will have the opportunity to participate in the development process by sharing their ideas and opinions.
The city will also collect data from public surveys.
The mayor says Jackson’s current master plan is nearly 20 years old, and it’s time to bring the entire community together to help shape the next two decades.
The virtual town hall will take place at 4 p.m. Monday on the City of Jackson’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.