Twin Lakes Circle repaving to begin Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews are expected to begin repaving a major Eastover roadway on September 29.
Hinds County road crews are slated to begin a mill and overlay project along Twin Lakes Circle Tuesday, according to District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham.
“We’ve been repairing potholes for one or two years now and we decided to get finished with it,” he said.
The project is expected to cost about $46,000, and is being done by county road workers.
The mill and overlay is expected to be done under traffic, meaning the roadway will not be closed during construction, Graham said.
The supervisor was unsure how long the overlay would take, saying weather conditions would likely be a factor.
Work is being paid for with proceeds from a $30 million road bond issued by the supervisors several years ago.
