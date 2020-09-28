Some residents disappointed as Yazoo County fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County fair is a fun and exciting event many residents look forward to each year.
However, this year the fun is being paused.
Locked gates and empty fields are noticeable sights at the Yazoo County Fairgrounds.
Sights that many residents are disappointed to see.
“We need somewhere to go and have a good time,” said Bertha Tates, Yazoo City resident. “This coronavirus is just, it’s putting us all in a bind.”
Tates has been a regular at the fair for more than a decade, and said she’s devastated she won’t be able to attend this year.
“I think it’s just ridiculous,” she expressed. “They need to put the fair back like it be every year.”
The fair was set to begin on October 16th.
On Friday, the Yazoo County Fair County Association voted to cancel the event.
Chairman Martin McGraw said the current COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the city leaders is what led to the decision.
“The mask wearing was one, the limited attendance, then just the logistics of having to keep the social distancing in place,” McGraw explained.
McGraw has been attended and worked the fair for more than 50 years and admits, this was a tough decision for him to make.
“People wanted it to be their decision to weigh the risk and everything, and let them make the wise choice of whether they wanted to attend or not. The community is disappointed, but I believe they are understanding due to the certain conditions that we wanted to put on what they’re used to, and we’re just not going to be able to do that this year.”
This marks the first time in more than 90 years there won’t be a fair.
“That’s really the biggest disappointment, not watching the people being able to enjoy themselves,” said McGraw.
The chairman said it’s one of the towns biggest revenue generators, bringing in roughly $250,000.
McGraw said the community is taking a big blow by not having its fair, but there are already plans in place to have the fair return in 2021.
“I really believe it was the right decision,” said McGraw. “Even though it was very difficult, I think for the future of the fair and for the continued success of the fair, I really believe it was the right decision to be made this year. We might even have a few surprises in store to announce before next October.”
