Small business owner arms himself in front of Louisville shop

“We certainly understand and are sympathetic to the difficulties that small businesses are having, given the double crises of COVID-19 and downtown protests. We have worked hard to keep business owners apprised of protest activities, so they could take any necessary security precautions. It’s important to note that the protests often occur spontaneously, and the routes they take are very fluid. Even with the assistance of other local, state and federal law enforcement, LMPD resources have been stretched but certainly every effort has been taken to protect life and property throughout the protests.”