Sanderson Farms Championship kicks off with adjusted look

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s only PGA tournament is back at the Country Club of Jackson beginning Monday.
This year, no fans will be allowed, but the executive director says they will still show off a great field to the world.
The pro-am begins Monday with COVID-19 precautions in mind. The main tournament starts Thursday.
Only PGA Tour players, caddies and essential personnel will be allowed on the course.
Last year’s champion Sebastian Munoz will be back to defend his title. He’ll be joined by big names like Henrik Stenson, Luke Donald and the 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.
Other tournament events like the Women’s Day luncheon are canceled because of COVID concerns. They hope to return the full slate of events next year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.