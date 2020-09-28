Nine anti-Trump billboards posted just days before the first Presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland for the first presidential debate, a number of strategically placed billboards could catch his eye.
Nine anti-Trump billboards have been placed on the route from the airport to the downtown.
Several more are near the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, the site of the first presidential debate which is set to take place Tuesday night.
The "Remember What They Did” and “Vote Them Out” campaigns used artists from all over the country to illustrate and deliver an anti-Trump message by purportedly using the President’s own words against him.
Scott Goodstein is the Co-Founder of Artists United For Change -- the Remember What They Did Campaign, “to remind the citizens of Northeast Ohio that it is indeed a battleground state and all the polls are showing that it’s neck and neck, and to make sure folks in Northeast Ohio remember these things that Trump has said and done, and get out the vote.”
Thomas Hach, with the organization “Free Ohio Now”, said they support President Trump’s re-election bid, and there are at least 80 pro-Trump billboards around the state.
“People want to pick apart different aspects of what he’s run on, and what he’s done as President. It’s only fair game. But you really have got to look at the whole picture of what President Trump’s been able to accomplish,” Hach said.
The anti-Trump billboards and posters were designed to highlight what the artists consider President Trump’s alleged failures on issues like migrant children and police brutality.
He’s shown in caricature form on one billboard with the quote “It’s so unfair to me,” in relation to the pandemic.
“[We want to] remind folks right in front of the Cleveland Clinic this is sort of how our current President is dealing with the pandemic,” Goodstein said.
“Free Ohio Now” says there are several watch parties scheduled for the debate, and they feel President Trump’s record before the pandemic speaks for itself.
“He had the best economy the nation had seen in well over 50 years, the unemployment rate for minorities, minority populations and for women were at record lows,” Hach said.
Stay with 19 News for all aspects of the first Presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.