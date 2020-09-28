Jackson hardware store closes shop after 75 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Montgomery Hardware Company is closing its doors in Jackson after 75 years in business.
Sherrell and Lea Thornton say they are retiring and will close the store with a retirement sale beginning October 1.
The store opened in the mid-1940s on North State Street in Fondren. It moved to its current location on Old Canton Road in 1956.
“Montgomery Hardware is part of our family and we are sad but at the same time we are excited about what our future holds,” they said in a statement.
