First Alert Forecast: two Fall fronts due in this week

MONDAY: A strong cold front is due into the region through the day – bringing chances for scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening hours. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out – but severe weather isn’t anticipated. Expect highs in the 70s north and west; in the lower 80s south and east. Temperatures will dip into the 60s by the afternoon hours as the front moves through. Rain chances will continue through Monday night – tapering off by early Tuesday with lows in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Clouds may linger around to start the day – giving way to sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will only manage the upper 60s and lower 70s amid a breezy north flow in the wake of the cold front. Skies will stay clear overnight in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will moderate through mid-week, back into the 70s to near 80 by Thursday. Yet another, mainly dry, cold front will sweep through late Thursday into Friday, taking highs back into the lower to middle 70s by the upcoming weekend – all amid sunny to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the generally in 50s, cooler than average for early October.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
