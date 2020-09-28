First Alert Forecast: two Fall fronts due in this week

MONDAY: A strong cold front is due into the region through the day – bringing chances for scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening hours. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out – but severe weather isn’t anticipated. Expect highs in the 70s north and west; in the lower 80s south and east. Temperatures will dip into the 60s by the afternoon hours as the front moves through. Rain chances will continue through Monday night – tapering off by early Tuesday with lows in the 50s.