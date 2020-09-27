Two arrested after chase from Richland to Jackson

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after leading police on a chase that began in Richland and ended in Jackson.
Richland Police said an officer tried to pull a vehicle over on Old Highway 49 near Irby Construction Sunday evening for window tint violation and tag violation.
The vehicle slowed down and put on hazard lights, it appeared they would pull over. After the car reached Highway 80, the driver accelerated and refused to stop for sirens and blue lights.
The pursuit ended at Highway 80 and Ellis Ave at Auto Zone. Officers arrested the driver, Alexis Tremain Fulgham, for Felony Fleeing/Eluding police, resisting arrest, and traffic violations.
The passenger, Wendy Carol Palmer, is charged with Failure to comply with officers demands and a Failure to Appear warrant in Richland Municipal Court.
Fulgham will be transported to Rankin County Jail and Palmer is paying her old warrant and bonding on her misdemeanor charge.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.