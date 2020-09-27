Hundreds turn out for “God, Guns and a Good Time” rally in Fluvanna Co.

This article has been updated for further clarification.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of people came out to the “God, Guns and a Good Time,” rally in Palmyra to support of 5th District Congressional candidate Bob Good.
The free event hosted several different musical performances and vendors. Notable speakers included Good, among several others. People could also register to vote at the event if they hadn’t already. Darrell Byers, chair of the Fluvanna County Republicans, said the rally is meant to get voters in the area energized and excited for the 2020 election.
“We just want to connect and make sure we’re all on the same page and we want to get out that vote, and make sure that we win, particularly in Fluvanna, on November 3,” Byers said.
Attendees could also enter in a gun raffle drawing. According to a flyer for the event, all proceeds from the raffle go to Bob Good for Congress.
According to Chris Shores, General Consultant for the Bob Good for Congress campaign, the campaign did not, nor will, receive funds from the raffle.
Shores said in an email the campaign did not produce the flyer, nor host, plan or promote the event, and could not speak on where the funds for the raffle will go.
