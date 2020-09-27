Florence bowling alley issues statement condemning racially insensitive Facebook posts about Black patrons

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence bowling alley has released a statement responding to a series of social media posts that many have called out for being racist.
Spinners of Florence, condemned the posts saying that these words were, “hurtful, derogatory, and just pure hateful towards a group of people based off their race and/or where they live.”
The “derogatory” posts being referenced were shared in a Facebook group for Florence residents.
One poster asked why there were so many cars in the parking lot from Hinds County. Another replied, suggesting that section 8 housing vouchers be on hand.
One woman says that she’s not racist but, “it’s a shame the blacks have taken over Spinners in Florence. The only place for kids out here and its just packed with prob at least 90% blacks. Damn crying shame.”
That post has since been deleted and the commenter apologized.
Spinners also apologized on behalf of others: “Our hearts reach out to those offended. And, we apologize on behalf of those individuals. Their views are not a reflection of Spinners or the Town of Florence.”
