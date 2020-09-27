First Alert Forecast: Get ready for cooler temperatures this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A big taste of fall is expected for during this upcoming week for the start of October! Today is expected to be the last warm day with highs i the 80′s for Central MS, at least for the next 7 days. We hit the middle 80′s this afternoon with lots of sunshine throughout this Sunday. Tonight, we will cool to the upper 60′s. Up to the north and west we are tracking a cold front that is moving to the southeast this evening and will eventually be moving through our area by tomorrow. The front is expected to bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area when it pushes through the day tomorrow. Depending on how early the front drops through, we could see the middle to upper 70′s for a high tomorrow. As the front moves through we will see our temperatures drop through the day and eventually dropping into the 50′s in the overnight hours on Monday.