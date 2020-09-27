First Alert Forecast: Get ready for cooler temperatures this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A big taste of fall is expected for during this upcoming week for the start of October! Today is expected to be the last warm day with highs i the 80′s for Central MS, at least for the next 7 days. We hit the middle 80′s this afternoon with lots of sunshine throughout this Sunday. Tonight, we will cool to the upper 60′s. Up to the north and west we are tracking a cold front that is moving to the southeast this evening and will eventually be moving through our area by tomorrow. The front is expected to bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area when it pushes through the day tomorrow. Depending on how early the front drops through, we could see the middle to upper 70′s for a high tomorrow. As the front moves through we will see our temperatures drop through the day and eventually dropping into the 50′s in the overnight hours on Monday.
A few lingering showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. A high pressure is likely to build in for the remainder of the work and school week along with another cold front moving through on Thursday to help reinforce cool and dry conditions through the weekend. High temperatures through the week and weekend will likely reach the 70′s with overnight lows in the 50′s. A few nights we could see the upper 40′s. A new disturbance is in the western Caribbean this evening and has a 20% chance for formation through the next 5 days. It will be something to watch over the coming days as it track to the WNW.
