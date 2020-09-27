First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures & showers expected on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dense Fog Advisories are in place for all of Central and SW MS this morning until 10 AM. We will be dealing with another near average day with highs back in the lower to middle 80′s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, especially during the morning period, but overall, it will be a mainly dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies once again. We are expecting to cool down to the upper 60′s overnight before a big cool down is expected to move into the area. One of 2 cold front will approach MS by tomorrow morning. Models have been suggesting the front will push through the region later tomorrow morning into the afternoon and evening hours. The front is expected to bring showers and storms to the area during the day tomorrow and into the overnight period. Our western counties may not warm very much tomorrow depending on how fast the front will move through, but here in the Capital City, we might see temperatures in the upper 70′s before we cool off.