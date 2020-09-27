Father, 3-year-old son injured after ATV crash with car in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 24-year-old father and his 3-year-old son were airlifted to a Jackson hospital Sunday afternoon after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding in was involved in a wreck with a passenger car in western Jones County.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened in the 600 block of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron community.
Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council said the sheriff’s department, EMServ Ambulance Service and and the First, Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the scene just before 1 p.m.
Bumgardner said the adult and child were ejected from ATV, and bystanders reported the four-wheeler caught on fire and there was a small explosion. Firefighters extinguished the fire and set up landing zones for the two medical helicopters.
The father and son were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, according to JCSD.
No injuries were reported in the passenger car.
“We are praying for the young father and his son who suffered very serious injuries and were airlifted from the scene,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The tremendous response and teamwork exhibited by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders from Fire District 1, EMServ medics, Rescue 7 and Air Care 2 flight medics, and our deputies is indicative of the excellent training that all possess.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
