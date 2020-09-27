Bulldogs enter rankings after historic win

Led by head coach Mike Leach, the Bulldogs checked in at No. 14 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25. The appearances mark MSU’s highest ranking since 2018, when the Bulldogs earned the No. 14 spot in each poll in Week 4. It’s the first time State has been ranked at the same time by the coaches and AP since 2018 entering postseason.